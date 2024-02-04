February 4: Day of rejection of unnecessary relationships, Neanderthal Day

Today, on February 4, all those who feel uncomfortable in their personal lives can take a decisive step and join the Day of Refusal from Unnecessary Relationships, UNN writes.

The event was launched to give those stuck in bad relationships a chance to take a decisive step and end their toxic communication once and for all.

The Day of Rejection of Unnecessary Relationships is not only about breaking up with the person you thought you loved, but also about starting a new phase in life where self-respect and happiness are prioritized. It's a day to remind ourselves that being alone is much better than being with someone who diminishes our value.

Today is also Neanderthal Day. It was on February 4, 1957, that the remains of an ancient man found in Germany, near the Neanderthal River, were presented to the general public.

It is believed that this branch of the human race originated on our planet about 230 thousand years before Christ.

As for the fate of the Neanderthals, scientists have different opinions. Some believe that they gradually evolved into Cro-Magnons, while others believe that the Cro-Magnons were a separate branch of the human race, and it was they who killed most of the Neanderthals and assimilated the remaining ones.

Today you can also join the International Day of Human Brotherhood.

The event was set in honor of the fact that on this day in 2019, Pope Francis and Imam Al-Azhar Ahmad al-Tayyib met. They discussed the development of dialogue between believers of different religions, ways to overcome interfaith differences and prevent interreligious conflicts, differences that lead to intolerance, intransigence and anger. The meeting resulted in a resolution on brotherhood for world peace.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Nicholas, a monk of the Studite Monastery in Constantinople.

The man was a preacher, and for his faithfulness to the Lord, he received the gift of miracles, healing, and prophecy.

It is believed that the relics of St. Nicholas still have healing properties.

Mykola, Kyrylo, Mykyta, and Anna celebrate their name days on February 4.