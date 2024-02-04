February 4: Day of rejection of unnecessary relationships, Neanderthal Day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

February 4: Day of rejection of unnecessary relationships, Neanderthal Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Day of Rejection of Unnecessary Relationships is not only about breaking up with the person you thought you loved, but also about starting a new stage in life where self-respect and happiness are a priority.

Today, on February 4, all those who feel uncomfortable in their personal lives can take a decisive step and join the Day of Refusal from Unnecessary Relationships, UNN writes.

The event was launched to give those stuck in bad relationships a chance to take a decisive step and end their toxic communication once and for all.

The Day of Rejection of Unnecessary Relationships is not only about breaking up with the person you thought you loved, but also about starting a new phase in life where self-respect and happiness are prioritized. It's a day to remind ourselves that being alone is much better than being with someone who diminishes our value.  

Today is also Neanderthal Day. It was on February 4, 1957, that the remains of an ancient man found in Germany, near the Neanderthal River, were presented to the general public.

It is believed that this branch of the human race originated on our planet about 230 thousand years before Christ.

As for the fate of the Neanderthals, scientists have different opinions. Some believe that they gradually evolved into Cro-Magnons, while others believe that the Cro-Magnons were a separate branch of the human race, and it was they who killed most of the Neanderthals and assimilated the remaining ones.

Today you can also join the International Day of Human Brotherhood.

The event was set in honor of the fact that on this day in 2019, Pope Francis and Imam Al-Azhar Ahmad al-Tayyib met. They discussed the development of dialogue between believers of different religions, ways to overcome interfaith differences and prevent interreligious conflicts, differences that lead to intolerance, intransigence and anger. The meeting resulted in a resolution on brotherhood for world peace.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Nicholas, a monk of the Studite Monastery in Constantinople.

The man was a preacher, and for his faithfulness to the Lord, he received the gift of miracles, healing, and prophecy.

It is believed that the relics of St. Nicholas still have healing properties.

Mykola, Kyrylo, Mykyta, and Anna celebrate their name days on February 4.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

