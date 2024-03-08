FC Shakhtar refuses to recognize the unilateral termination of Vyunnik's contract

Football club Shakhtar refuses to recognize the unilateral termination of the contract with football player Bohdan Viunnyk.

This was reported by FC Shakhtar, according to UNN.

Details

After his winter vacation, footballer Bohdan Viunnyk decided not to return to FC Shakhtar, even though he has a contract with the club until June 30, 2025.

Not accepting several offers from the club to return, the player rejected the opportunity to return to work.

Later, Viunnyk announced the unilateral termination of his contract with FC Shakhtar effective February 22, 2024.

Currently, Shakhtar football club plans to file a lawsuit against the player and his new club FC Lechia with the relevant authorities.

Recall

Bohdan Viunnyk joined FC Shakhtar in 2017.

In the 2023-2024 season, he played both for the U19 team and the main team.

