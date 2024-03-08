$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12331 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 35355 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32681 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 188925 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174048 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171135 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217948 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248509 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154313 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371461 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
FC Shakhtar refuses to recognize the unilateral termination of Vyunnik's contract

Kyiv • UNN

 28012 views

Football club Shakhtar refuses to recognize the unilateral termination of the contract with player Bohdan Viunnyk, who decided not to return after the winter vacation despite having a valid contract until June 2025.

FC Shakhtar refuses to recognize the unilateral termination of Vyunnik's contract

Football club Shakhtar refuses to recognize the unilateral termination of the contract with football player Bohdan Viunnyk.

This was reported by FC Shakhtar, according to UNN.

Details

After his winter vacation, footballer Bohdan Viunnyk decided not to return to FC Shakhtar, even though he has a contract with the club until June 30, 2025.

Not accepting several offers from the club to return, the player rejected the opportunity to return to work.

Later, Viunnyk announced the unilateral termination of his contract with FC Shakhtar effective February 22, 2024.

Currently, Shakhtar football club plans to file a lawsuit against the player and his new club FC Lechia with the relevant authorities.

Recall

Bohdan Viunnyk joined FC Shakhtar in 2017.

In the 2023-2024 season, he played both for the U19 team and the main team.

FC Oleksandriya is awarded a technical defeat due to the participation of an unreported player in the game against Shakhtar04.03.24, 18:44 • 23435 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
