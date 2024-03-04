FC Oleksandriya is awarded a technical defeat due to the participation of an unreported player in the game against Shakhtar

The UAF Control and Disciplinary Committee has canceled the result of the Oleksandriya vs Shakhtar match. Ruslan Rotan's team was awarded a technical defeat with a score of 0:3 in the match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

During the meeting of the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association, the incident in the match of the 18th round of the Vbet League between Oleksandriya (Oleksandriya) and Shakhtar (Donetsk), which ended with a score of 0:0, was considered.

As indicated, as of 26.02.2024, football player Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, who was not previously announced for the game, came out to play for FC Oleksandriya (Oleksandriya).

After reviewing the case file, the UAF SCC decided to annul the result of the match and award FC Oleksandriya (Oleksandriya) a technical defeat (0: 3). Accordingly, FC Shakhtar Donetsk was awarded a technical victory (3-0).

Recall

Fans have the opportunity to suggest slogans for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Scotland on March 26, and the winning slogan will be used in the high-stakes match's promotional campaign.