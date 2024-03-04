FC Oleksandriya is awarded a technical defeat due to the participation of an unreported player in the game against Shakhtar

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12291 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 35198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32607 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 188753 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173918 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171099 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217920 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248502 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154308 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371458 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153968 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 52553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 70560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24124 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 35199 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 188753 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 154967 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173918 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 163140 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 5108 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17295 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18126 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24758 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32814 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

FC Oleksandriya is awarded a technical defeat due to the participation of an unreported player in the game against Shakhtar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23435 views

The UAF Control and Disciplinary Committee annulled the result of Oleksandriya's 0-0 draw with Shakhtar and instead awarded Oleksandriya a 0-3 technical defeat because an unregistered player took part in the match.

FC Oleksandriya is awarded a technical defeat due to the participation of an unreported player in the game against Shakhtar

The UAF Control and Disciplinary Committee has canceled the result of the Oleksandriya vs Shakhtar match. Ruslan Rotan's team was awarded a technical defeat with a score of 0:3 in the match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

During the meeting of the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association, the incident in the match of the 18th round of the Vbet League between Oleksandriya (Oleksandriya) and Shakhtar (Donetsk), which ended with a score of 0:0, was considered.

As indicated, as of 26.02.2024, football player Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, who was not previously announced for the game, came out to play for FC Oleksandriya (Oleksandriya).

After reviewing the case file, the UAF SCC decided to annul the result of the match and award FC Oleksandriya (Oleksandriya) a technical defeat (0: 3). Accordingly, FC Shakhtar Donetsk was awarded a technical victory (3-0).

Recall

Fans have the opportunity to suggest slogans for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Scotland on March 26, and the winning slogan will be used in the high-stakes match's promotional campaign.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11