Favbet Foundation in 2025: Andriy Matyukha spoke about the foundation's key projects

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 24643 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 67748 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 71700 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 81468 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 185938 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 95164 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 130274 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 270099 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 88323 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 232376 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 82684 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 139237 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 121499 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 83609 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 52170 views
Publications

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

02:12 PM • 20985 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 185939 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 178765 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 270099 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 232376 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Mark Rutte

Donald Trump Jr.

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 84212 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 122089 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 158685 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 120547 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 113186 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Football

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Favbet Foundation in 2025: Andriy Matyukha spoke about the foundation's key projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Favbet Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2020 by Andriy Matyukha. From the very beginning, the foundation saw its main goal as supporting society in Ukraine through the development of sports and educational infrastructure.

Favbet Foundation in 2025: Andriy Matyukha spoke about the foundation's key projects

Favbet Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2020 by Andrii Matiukha. From the very beginning, the fund’s main goal has been to support Ukrainian society by developing sports and educational infrastructure. Among the first initiatives were the installation of sports grounds in open spaces, the digitization of libraries, and support for family-type orphanages.

Educational and child-focused initiatives

In 2023, the multi-initiative "Superhero Club" was launched, which includes free IT courses, sports support, and the provision of educational materials for children.

As part of the IT Kids project, more than 350 children from military families and internally displaced families learned the basics of Python programming. The courses are held online and are completely free of charge.

Another important direction is "Power in Knowledge," within which the foundation distributed 5,500 school supply kits to children across Ukraine. Volunteers personally delivered the boxes with learning materials, encouraging children to continue their education despite the circumstances.

The foundation has also been supporting family-type orphanages since 2021, providing them with equipment and necessary resources. A center for adaptation and learning has been opened in Croatia for Ukrainian families, where children can receive support and continue their education.

According to Andrii Matiukha, work in this direction will continue in 2025 — both in supporting Ukrainian families within the country and assisting displaced persons, especially children.

Sport as a path to recovery

Favbet Foundation sees sport as a powerful tool for supporting children in times of crisis. As part of the "Stronger Together" program, the fund finances free football and basketball training sessions for children of military personnel and displaced families. Dozens of children from all regions of Ukraine train in Kyiv’s sports halls. Sessions are led by experienced coaches, and sport helps reduce stress and restore emotional balance.

The foundation also supports young athletes and finances their participation in international competitions. Thanks to the fund’s support, Ukrainian karting driver Oleksandr Bondarev won a prestigious tournament in Italy.

As stated by the fund’s founder, Andrii Matiukha, in 2025 Favbet Foundation, together with the FAST organization, implemented a large-scale initiative to train Ukrainian athletes in first aid. In just two months, 212 representatives of 7 Olympic sports underwent training, and by the end of the year, the project plans to reach over 1,600 more members of the country’s sports community.

Medical support

The foundation also consistently supports medical institutions. In 2023, Okhmatdyt received an ultrasound system worth over UAH 4 million. In 2024, the fund supplied new medical equipment, including infusion fluid warmers and laboratory shakers, significantly improving doctors’ working conditions.

Favbet Foundation also supports the Romodanov Institute of Neurosurgery and finances rehabilitation programs for wounded soldiers. In cooperation with the patronage service of the Special Operations Forces "Krevni," the Restart project was launched in 2024, aimed at helping military personnel recover after surgery using modern technologies.

More projects ahead for Ukraine

Favbet Foundation in 2025 is a powerful platform that unites efforts to support children, healthcare workers, and the civilian population. The fund develops sports programs, and helps improve conditions in medical facilities.

"In five years of operation, the fund has become one of the leaders in corporate philanthropy. And even in the most difficult times, its activity contributes to a strong, intelligent, and healthy Ukraine of the future," says Andrii Matiukha.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Croatia
Italy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.08
Bitcoin
$108,992.40
S&P 500
$5,930.33
Tesla
$345.21
Газ TTF
$36.71
Золото
$3,313.89
Ethereum
$2,567.64