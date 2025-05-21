Favbet Foundation in 2025: Andriy Matyukha spoke about the foundation's key projects
Kyiv • UNN
Favbet Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2020 by Andrii Matiukha. From the very beginning, the fund’s main goal has been to support Ukrainian society by developing sports and educational infrastructure. Among the first initiatives were the installation of sports grounds in open spaces, the digitization of libraries, and support for family-type orphanages.
Educational and child-focused initiatives
In 2023, the multi-initiative "Superhero Club" was launched, which includes free IT courses, sports support, and the provision of educational materials for children.
As part of the IT Kids project, more than 350 children from military families and internally displaced families learned the basics of Python programming. The courses are held online and are completely free of charge.
Another important direction is "Power in Knowledge," within which the foundation distributed 5,500 school supply kits to children across Ukraine. Volunteers personally delivered the boxes with learning materials, encouraging children to continue their education despite the circumstances.
The foundation has also been supporting family-type orphanages since 2021, providing them with equipment and necessary resources. A center for adaptation and learning has been opened in Croatia for Ukrainian families, where children can receive support and continue their education.
According to Andrii Matiukha, work in this direction will continue in 2025 — both in supporting Ukrainian families within the country and assisting displaced persons, especially children.
Sport as a path to recovery
Favbet Foundation sees sport as a powerful tool for supporting children in times of crisis. As part of the "Stronger Together" program, the fund finances free football and basketball training sessions for children of military personnel and displaced families. Dozens of children from all regions of Ukraine train in Kyiv’s sports halls. Sessions are led by experienced coaches, and sport helps reduce stress and restore emotional balance.
The foundation also supports young athletes and finances their participation in international competitions. Thanks to the fund’s support, Ukrainian karting driver Oleksandr Bondarev won a prestigious tournament in Italy.
As stated by the fund’s founder, Andrii Matiukha, in 2025 Favbet Foundation, together with the FAST organization, implemented a large-scale initiative to train Ukrainian athletes in first aid. In just two months, 212 representatives of 7 Olympic sports underwent training, and by the end of the year, the project plans to reach over 1,600 more members of the country’s sports community.
Medical support
The foundation also consistently supports medical institutions. In 2023, Okhmatdyt received an ultrasound system worth over UAH 4 million. In 2024, the fund supplied new medical equipment, including infusion fluid warmers and laboratory shakers, significantly improving doctors’ working conditions.
Favbet Foundation also supports the Romodanov Institute of Neurosurgery and finances rehabilitation programs for wounded soldiers. In cooperation with the patronage service of the Special Operations Forces "Krevni," the Restart project was launched in 2024, aimed at helping military personnel recover after surgery using modern technologies.
More projects ahead for Ukraine
Favbet Foundation in 2025 is a powerful platform that unites efforts to support children, healthcare workers, and the civilian population. The fund develops sports programs, and helps improve conditions in medical facilities.
"In five years of operation, the fund has become one of the leaders in corporate philanthropy. And even in the most difficult times, its activity contributes to a strong, intelligent, and healthy Ukraine of the future," says Andrii Matiukha.