Fast food instead of a coffee shop: the winner of the “Do Your Business with Kurator” competition started a business from scratch after the de-occupation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68847 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103074 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106414 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124545 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130282 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106992 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103579 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94815 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113053 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107512 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29907 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130282 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163099 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2522 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9579 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107512 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113053 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138747 views
Actual
Fast food instead of a coffee shop: the winner of the “Do Your Business with Kurator” competition started a business from scratch after the de-occupation

Fast food instead of a coffee shop: the winner of the “Do Your Business with Kurator” competition started a business from scratch after the de-occupation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26925 views

The winner of the Do Your Business with Kurator contest started a business from scratch after the de-occupation.

Stanislav Obukhivskyi, the winner of the Do Your Business with Kurator business idea competition, owned a coffee shop in Borodyanka before the full-scale war. After the city was de-occupied, he had to start from scratch. He told representatives of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation about his journey, the details of launching fast food instead of a coffee shop, and his plans for the future, UNN reports.

Details

Stanislav founded the fast-food outlet on the site of a former coffee shop last year after winning the Do Your Business with Kurator business idea competition.

"After the occupation, the kiosk with the coffee shop suffered significant damage: the equipment was stolen, and the walls and windows were destroyed. I rebuilt the kiosk, but did not restore the coffee business - the market is oversaturated. Then I came up with the idea to start a high-quality fast food business, in particular shawarma.

There are similar establishments in Borodyanka, but they are few. My kiosk is located at the intersection of the largest streets with high traffic. This will attract more customers by offering them convenience, quality and affordable prices," he said.

Winning the competition allowed the man to receive a grant of UAH 100,000.

"With these funds, I bought a hood, professional scales, power inverters and other equipment. Plus the starting raw materials from TM Kurator.

This allowed us to start a business and create 2 new jobs, which is very important for Borodyanka, where the job situation is difficult," he elaborates.

Among the project's features and competitive advantages are its quality and affordability, he says. Among the "features" are the uninterrupted operation and real Turkish göner in the sweat.

"We offer shawarma with a lot of meat, original sauces, as well as lulya kebab, fries, broths, and specialty teas. All ingredients are fresh, and the kitchen is as transparent as possible," he emphasizes.

Stanislav also shared the details of the kiosk's organization.

"We implement technological maps for each dish, control the quality of products and service. We have two cooks working in the kiosk, whom we have trained in all the processes: from customer service to working with equipment," he says.

Stanislav advises the participants of the Do Your Business with Kurator contest not to be afraid to act. The man is convinced that a successful business starts with a clear idea and properly calculated steps.

"Do Your Business provides real support that helps you realize your dreams," he adds.

Stanislav also shared his plans for the future.

"If the business is successful, I plan to open similar kiosks in other localities. I see prospects in the development of high-quality fast food for small towns and villages, where such services are often unavailable," he added.

Help

The Do Your Business with Kurator competition to support HoReCa businesses that have suffered during the war or are being developed by the military was organized by the MHP-Hromada charity fund and the Kurator brand.

Business ideas from HoReCa entrepreneurs (restaurants, hotels, catering) are welcome to participate in the competition. They can be submitted by representatives of Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses from 13 regions of Ukraine, including Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

Thanks to microgrants, entrepreneurs will be able to start a new business and scale or relocate an existing one. There are important requirements for each idea: they must be innovative, create jobs, and have a socioeconomic impact on the community.

KURATOR is a brand of product solutions for the HoReCa community (restaurants, hotels, catering) developed by MHP. It has a flexible range of products for different types of establishments, business models, staff qualifications and the number of cooks. The KURATOR brand produces more than 100 types of processed products, including chicken, beef, and various culinary solutions. The entire range is created with an understanding of and compliance with the needs of professional kitchens.

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising