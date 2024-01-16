ukenru
Exclusive
Fashion icon of the 90s: Kate Moss turns 50

Fashion icon of the 90s: Kate Moss turns 50

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28164 views

One of the world's most famous models, Kate Moss, is celebrating a significant anniversary today. She is still beautiful, vigorous and determined, although she previously denied that she could turn 50.

On January 16, the legendary British model Kate Moss celebrates a significant life anniversary. The catwalk diva, whose emaciated look has become a symbol of the bohemian aesthetic of the 90s, is living a more modest life today than in previous decades.

This is reported by UNN with references to The Times and Spin.

Details

Thanks to her unique style and charming appearance, Moss has become a symbol of elegance and has largely redefined the modeling world.

When she entered the world of modeling, her own mother told her that she was not photogenic. Moss did not meet the beauty ideals of the time, and she was also much smaller than other models at 169 centimeters tall. Sarah Dukas, the owner of Storm Agency, saw the girl's potential.

Image

The fact that her appearance did not fit into the canons of beauty at the time turned out to be her greatest asset and at the same time something that distinguished her from other models. This allowed her to build such a strong position in a few years that more and more people in the world remembered her name, and there was not a single fashion house that did not care about her.

Within 12 months of meeting with the owner of Storm Agency, Kate Moss dropped out of high school and subsequently launched one of the most successful modeling careers of all time.

Between her iconic appearances, memorable photographs and collaborations with leading designers, Moss has become synonymous with the bohemian aesthetic of the 90s. Her androgynous image and slender figure redefined beauty standards, contributing to significant changes in the fashion industry.

Image

Kate Moss was a pioneer of the so-called "heroin" beauty. This trend was characterized by pale skin, dark circles under the eyes, exhaustion, and a certain androgyny, which stood in stark contrast to other supermodels such as Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Naomi Campbell. Parents of young girls and nutritionists then sounded the alarm, because such an appearance is absolutely impossible to achieve with a healthy lifestyle.

When my parents' marriage was falling apart, they let me do whatever I wanted. From the age of 13, I smoked in front of them and drank a lot. I would go to parties and come back from them at 3 am. In the end, it was good for me, I learned to think for myself, I had nothing to rebel against

- said the former top model in an interview with Spin magazine.

Even in the years when her career was at its most successful, Kate Moss did not abandon her free lifestyle.

Image

For decades, however, she has firmly maintained that she has never supported or promoted drug use, and that her exhaustion was primarily due to genetics.

Since founding her own modeling agency in 2016, Kate Moss has been living a more modest lifestyle.

I take care of myself, go to bed on time, drink a lot of water, not much coffee...

 ," she boasted.

Although she has not quit smoking, she is trying to significantly reduce the number of cigarettes she smokes compared to how many she used to smoke.

Image

Last September, the runway star told The Times that she "denies" being half a century old.

I will not turn 50. No, I don't think about it. I'm not 50

- she said in an interview.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

