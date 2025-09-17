Sidney "Omen" Brown, a renowned producer who worked on hits for Beyoncé and Drake, has suddenly died in his New York apartment. The cause and circumstances of death are currently being investigated, UNN reports, citing Variety.

Details

According to the publication, Brown's body was found by family members in his New York apartment on Saturday after the producer failed to appear for a DJ performance.

"He was whole and healthy. So we don't know if he was sick, it all happened quite suddenly," Brown's sister told NBC News, which first reported his death.

"The cause and circumstances of death are awaiting further study," the New York City Chief Medical Examiner's office told Variety.

Addition

Brown was born in Harlem in 1976. He produced early Roc-A-Fella releases by Memphis Bleek and Amil in the early 2000s. He also scored the 2002 Roc-A-Fella/Universal Pictures film "Paper Soldiers." Brown later produced the industry-hit song "Tell It Like It Is" from Ludacris' 2006 Grammy-winning album Release Therapy.

Through his work with Canadian artist Jellystone around 2003, Brown met Noah "40" Shebib, who would later become Drake's producer and co-founder of the OVO Sound record label.

"A few years later, Shebib told me he needed my opinion on Drake's direction," Omen told Billboard.

This led to Barun producing Drake's song "Shut It Down" featuring The-Dream from the rapper's debut album Thank Me Later in 2010.

"It took us all night to come up with the track, but we finished it and played it for Drake the next day, who already had a concept for the song," Omen told Billboard.

Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son