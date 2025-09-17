Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment

$41.180.06
05:46 PM • 782 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 3894 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 9860 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 16811 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 31009 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 38036 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37964 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 101647 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118992 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53735 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
UNN Lite
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment05:52 PM • 532 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 968 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 39342 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 44575 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 73780 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Sidney "Omen" Brown, a producer who worked with Beyoncé and Drake, suddenly died in his New York apartment. The cause and circumstances of death are currently being investigated.

Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment

Sidney "Omen" Brown, a renowned producer who worked on hits for Beyoncé and Drake, has suddenly died in his New York apartment. The cause and circumstances of death are currently being investigated, UNN reports, citing Variety.

Details

According to the publication, Brown's body was found by family members in his New York apartment on Saturday after the producer failed to appear for a DJ performance.

"He was whole and healthy. So we don't know if he was sick, it all happened quite suddenly," Brown's sister told NBC News, which first reported his death.

"The cause and circumstances of death are awaiting further study," the New York City Chief Medical Examiner's office told Variety.

Addition

Brown was born in Harlem in 1976. He produced early Roc-A-Fella releases by Memphis Bleek and Amil in the early 2000s. He also scored the 2002 Roc-A-Fella/Universal Pictures film "Paper Soldiers." Brown later produced the industry-hit song "Tell It Like It Is" from Ludacris' 2006 Grammy-winning album Release Therapy.

Through his work with Canadian artist Jellystone around 2003, Brown met Noah "40" Shebib, who would later become Drake's producer and co-founder of the OVO Sound record label.

"A few years later, Shebib told me he needed my opinion on Drake's direction," Omen told Billboard.

This led to Barun producing Drake's song "Shut It Down" featuring The-Dream from the rapper's debut album Thank Me Later in 2010.

"It took us all night to come up with the track, but we finished it and played it for Drake the next day, who already had a concept for the song," Omen told Billboard.

Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son07.09.25, 11:47 • 90147 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite