Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son

Singer Jessie J performed at BBC Radio 2 in the Park just 11 weeks after surgery for early-stage breast cancer.

At the concert in Chelmsford, she thanked fans for their support and brought her two-year-old son Sky on stage for the first time, who sang "Happy Birthday," writes UNN with reference to NME.

Details

The performance took place on Saturday, September 6. The singer said she was "so grateful" to be there.

At my last show, I had no idea what was going to happen, and I'm still in the process of recovery. But I'm just so grateful to be here. You can't imagine how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after so many years. I'm really like a little kid. Still doing what I love – she told the audience.

And another special thing happening today is that my son is seeing me sing on stage for the first time – she added.

Jay performed new singles "Believe In Magic" and "Living My Best Life," telling the audience how her diagnosis affected the release of the latter. And her two-year-old Sky came on stage and sang an impromptu version of "Happy Birthday."

I was diagnosed literally two weeks before this song came out. Everyone was saying, "Let's stop, let's just put everything off," and I said, "Life isn't about that. Life is about standing in the storm, but holding an umbrella and just moving forward. And music... I don't know about you, but for me, it's a healer." - she said.

So, - this song is called "Living My Best Life," and that's what I do every damn day. Because we never know when our last day will come. So enjoy it, hug the people you love tightly - she continued.

Addition

Yesterday's performance came after the musician confirmed that she was forced to postpone her UK and European concerts as she is now scheduled for a second surgery.

The pop star announced that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer back in June, and then said that "cancer sucks in any form," but she was "holding on to the word 'early'."

Shortly after, on June 24, the singer successfully underwent surgery. The British and European leg of the tour was supposed to start in September, but it is now being postponed to April 2026. All tickets purchased for the October concerts will be valid for the April dates.

The singer also announced that she has canceled all her concerts in North America. She talked about this in a video posted on Instagram.

I need to feel better, I need to heal... here's the bad news: I couldn't make it to the US concerts, so they'll have to be canceled - she said.

The singer further noted that she already has other tours and concerts scheduled for 2026, so rescheduling the US dates would require much more work.

"Sorry. I'm so sorry, this is awful... In April 2026, I'll be on the road with concerts in the UK and Europe, and US dates will be announced as soon as we find the time and are happy to visit them."

