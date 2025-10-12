Famous portrait of Marie Antoinette actually depicts her sister - research

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 11, 04:00 PM • 56028 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 83153 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 44913 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 49528 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 38496 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 29595 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 37320 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 44010 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 74099 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35779 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
53%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in a day - General StaffOctober 12, 04:18 AM • 10522 views
The number of victims of landslides and floods in Mexico reached 37 peopleOctober 12, 04:39 AM • 7884 views
Partisans disrupted the movement of Russian military echelons in Rostov OblastVideoOctober 12, 05:01 AM • 14813 views
Russia "froze" the National Welfare Fund: pensions of Russian citizens under threatOctober 12, 07:19 AM • 5180 views
Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islandsPhoto07:41 AM • 6874 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 56030 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 83157 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 39004 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 74101 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 58437 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Aleksandar Vučić
Xi Jinping
Justin Trudeau
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Egypt
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhoto11:24 AM • 3120 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 42215 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 46446 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 48477 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 114184 views
Actual
Financial Times
ATACMS
Bild
Shahed-136
YouTube

Famous portrait of Marie Antoinette actually depicts her sister - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

New research indicates that a famous childhood portrait previously attributed to French Queen Marie Antoinette actually depicts her older sister Maria Carolina. Professor Catriona Seth from Oxford University found inconsistencies in the details of the image.

Famous portrait of Marie Antoinette actually depicts her sister - research

New research has shown that a famous child portrait, previously thought to be of French Queen Marie Antoinette, may actually belong to her older sister Maria Carolina. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The unique child portrait of Marie Antoinette by Swiss artist Jean-Étienne Liotard from 1762 long shaped historians' understanding of the early years of the future Queen of France. However, Professor Catriona Seth from the University of Oxford now believes that this drawing likely depicts her older sister Maria Carolina, who later became Queen of Naples.

The researcher also suspects that another drawing from the same collection, previously attributed to Maria Carolina, actually shows a young Marie Antoinette. In the drawing, long considered a portrait of Antoinette, a seven-year-old girl holds a shuttle and looks directly at the viewer.

Seth said something about the painting "didn't sit right" with her.

The first clue came from what was believed to be a brooch worn by "Marie Antoinette" in the portrait.

— she explained.

The girl in the drawing wears a medal of a certain knightly order, which was awarded to siblings, but Maria, as the youngest of the sisters, received hers only almost four years after the portrait was created.

I realized that a change had to happen: in one of the other portraits, the younger child was Marie Antoinette, not Maria Carolina.

— said Professor Seth.

In another drawing, Maria Carolina was believed to be depicted wearing special earrings and holding a rose in her hands. Professor Catriona Seth noted that she later found a photograph of Marie Antoinette with the same earrings, and the rose was a "constant feature of her portraits throughout her life."

Marc-Olivier Wahler, Director of the Museum of Art and History (MAH), added: "While these magnificent portraits have been exhibited for the past 250 years, it is now particularly interesting to see Marie Antoinette as she truly was, rather than confusing her with her sister."

Addition

Marie Antoinette was born in Austria in 1755 and was sent to France to become the bride of the future King Louis XVI. In 1793, she was guillotined along with her husband during the French Revolution, when she was 37 years old.

Lost John Lennon interview found: musician feared being wiretapped by special services09.10.25, 18:33 • 3004 views

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Austria
France