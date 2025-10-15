Famous blogger lost over 6 million hryvnias due to a fraudulent scheme
Kyiv • UNN
Blogger Ksyusha Maneken, owner of the ODA brand, fell victim to fraudsters, losing over six million hryvnias. She contacted a fake Telegram support chat, which led to the theft of funds from her Monobank account.
Famous blogger Ksyusha Maneken (real name - Oksana Voloshchuk), who is the owner of the ODA brand, became a victim of fraudsters. On her Instagram page, she stated that criminals stole more than six million hryvnias from her, reports UNN.
Details
The blogger reported that she decided to transfer part of the money from Monobank and contacted the support chat on Telegram. Then a person who introduced himself as a manager contacted her and told her what to do.
The woman did everything "according to the instructions", which helped the fraudsters gain access to the account and steal 6.2 million hryvnias. It also turned out that the support chat was actually fake.
Monobank did not pay attention to the fact that a sole proprietor without any documents transfers 700-500 thousand hryvnias one after another to other sole proprietors. It did not notice that these were fraudulent sole proprietors, although this information is even available on Google. It did nothing to protect me as a client, although, of course, I understand that all responsibility lies with me
Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi reacted to the incident. He called the accusations against the bank groundless, while expressing sympathy to the blogger for the situation.
Recall
Law enforcement officers warned Ukrainians about a criminal scheme used by fraudsters. They offer easy money, demand funds, and then disappear.
Police advise to carefully check vacancies and not disclose bank card details.