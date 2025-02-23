The enemy propaganda is again trying to create the illusion of restoring the occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

This time we are talking about Luhansk airport and the Luhansk hotel. However, the reality is far from loud promises.

Luhansk airport, destroyed by Russian troops back in 2014, has been abandoned for almost a decade. Its restoration would require huge financial and technical resources, which the occupiers do not have.

In fact, in the case of real reconstruction, this airport will become a military facility for the transportation of equipment and personnel, and the hotel will be shown in stories to create a picture of "peaceful life."

But these promises bring neither jobs nor security to the locals. They are still forced to survive in the devastation caused by the terrorist country.

No amount of propaganda "restoration" can hide the main thing: the war that came from Russia has brought only decline.