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F1: Madrid Grand Prix debut at the Madring circuit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

Madrid is hosting the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit, featuring 22 turns and speeds of up to 340 km/h. The contract runs until 2035.

F1: Madrid Grand Prix debut at the Madring circuit

Formula 1 will make its debut this weekend at the new Madring circuit in Madrid, which will host the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time. The hybrid track combines public roads and private sections, features 22 corners, and on some straights the cars will be able to reach speeds of up to 340 km/h, UNN writes. 

Details

What makes the new Madring circuit special for the inaugural Madrid Grand Prix

Formula 1 is debuting a new circuit on its calendar. The Spanish Grand Prix has moved from Barcelona to Madring in the country's capital, and a contract to host the event at the new Madring circuit has been signed through 2035.

Madrid hosted Formula 1 races around 40 years ago at the Jarama circuit, located 30 km north of the city. Madring is located much closer to the city center—a new complex built specifically for this purpose and quickly accessible by public transport. 

Using both public roads and private land plots, the Madring circuit will combine features of a street circuit and a permanent circuit, similar to the Miami International Autodrome. Its 22 corners will vary in character, while on the straight sections the cars will reach speeds of up to 340 km/h. 

Practice, qualifying and race schedule

Today, September 11, the first free practice will take place from 14:30 to 15:30. In the evening of September 11, the second free practice will take place from 18:00–19:00. 

On Saturday, September 12, the third free practice will take place from 13:30 to 14:30, and qualifying will take place from 17:00 to 18:00. The race itself will take place on Sunday, September 13, from 16:00 to 18:00. 

Why Madrid replaced the traditional Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

Madrid was awarded the right to host the Spanish Grand Prix thanks to a more attractive commercial offer, a long-term 10-year contract, and the new concept of the hybrid urban Madring circuit around the IFEMA exhibition center. 

At the same time, Madrid has not completely removed Barcelona from the calendar. In the 2026 season, Spain will host two races due to overlapping existing contracts. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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