Explosions occurred in Odesa - media

Sounds of explosions reported in Odesa of explosions. This is reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

Explosions were heard in Odesa according to Suspilne correspondents.

The head of Odesa regional administration Oleh Kiper calls for staying in the city. Kiper urged to stay in shelters until the air raid is over

"Odesa district, stay in shelters until the air raid is over! This is important," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Earlier

the Ukrainian Air Force wrote about the missile threat for Odesa region.

Addendum

Local public media reports that the explosion in Odesa occurred in 2 minutes after the alarm was announced.