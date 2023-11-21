Explosions occurred in Odesa - media
Kyiv • UNN
Sounds of explosions were heard in Odesa. The head of the Odesa regional administration, Oleh Kiper, urged people to stay in shelters until the end of the day.
Sounds of explosions reported in Odesa of explosions. This is reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.
Explosions were heard in Odesa
The head of Odesa regional administration Oleh Kiper calls for staying in the city. Kiper urged to stay in shelters until the air raid is over
"Odesa district, stay in shelters until the air raid is over! This is important," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
Earlier
the Ukrainian Air Force wrote about the missile threat for Odesa region.
Addendum
Local public media reports that the explosion in Odesa occurred in 2 minutes after the alarm was announced.