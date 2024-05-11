Explosions occurred in Odesa and Sumy - media
Kyiv • UNN
According to local media reports, the explosions occurred in Odesa and Sumy amid an air raid alert as the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the east and south.
The explosions occurred in Odesa and Sumy amid an air raid alert, UNN reports, citing local media and Telegram channels.
Details
The Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the east and south.
"There is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas!" the message read.
Local and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosions.