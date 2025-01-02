Explosions occurred in Dnipro during a rocket attack: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions were recorded in the city of Dnipro amid a missile threat warning. The Air Force had earlier warned of a missile heading toward the city.
Explosions occurred in Dnipro amid missile threat, UNN reports.
"Dnipro, two explosions," MP Maksym Buzhansky wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile headed toward Dnipro.
