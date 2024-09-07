Explosions occurred during an air raid in Khmelnytsky region

Explosions were heard during an air raid in the Khmelnytsky region. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN reports

Details

“Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytsky region,” the post reads.

In the evening of September 6, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russian troops would launch attack drones from the northern and southern directions. An air alert was declared in many regions, including Khmelnytsky.

