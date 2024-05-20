Explosions in Luhansk: a hit on the occupiers' base in the suburbs was recorded - RMA

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, after reports of an explosion on May 20, a hit was recorded on the occupiers' base in the suburbs - the village of Yuvileiny. The Russians have set up a military camp in the middle of civilian buildings. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, according to UNN.

According to open sources, it became known about another successful hit of our missile launchers on the base of the racists in the village of Yuvileinyi in the suburbs of Luhansk. In local chat rooms, Luhansk residents confirm that a military camp has been set up at the site of the hit in the middle of civilian buildings - , Lisogor said on Telegram.

According to him, until 2014, there was an academy of internal affairs in the area, which was later taken over by the occupiers.

"The honor of a Russian officer is to hide behind the backs of our compatriots and among our homes. In general, nothing new, added the head of the RMA.

Earlier, UNN reported that on Monday, May 20, a powerful explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. A column of smoke was visible over the city.