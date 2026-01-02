Explosions heard in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan: air defense is working

On Friday, January 2, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. Russian air defense systems are also reported to be operating. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

The explosions occurred in the aircraft manufacturing district of the city, where industrial enterprises are located. An air raid siren is also sounding in the city.

There is no other data yet. A corresponding video has appeared online.

