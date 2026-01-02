Explosions heard in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan: air defense is working

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 7730 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 14449 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 14966 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 52918 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 79574 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60324 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55415 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183107 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178178 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57992 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.8m/s
78%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 13571 views
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNNJanuary 2, 05:15 AM • 4200 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 18498 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11273 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14798 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14887 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 38811 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 56320 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183113 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104412 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33669 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42500 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42770 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104404 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41112 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Tesla Model Y

Explosions heard in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan: air defense is working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

On Friday, January 2, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. This was reported by Russian "media".

Explosions heard in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan: air defense is working

On Friday, January 2, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan. Russian air defense systems are also reported to be operating. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The explosions occurred in the aircraft manufacturing district of the city, where industrial enterprises are located. An air raid siren is also sounding in the city.

There is no other data yet. A corresponding video has appeared online.

Recall

On January 2, Russians struck a five-story residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The number of injured increased to 15, one woman is in serious condition.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine