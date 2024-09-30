Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense system in operation
Kyiv • UNN
A series of explosions are heard in the capital of Ukraine due to air defense operations against enemy “Shahed” drones. Authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters until the air raid warning goes off.
A series of explosions occurred in Kyiv due to the work of air defense against the enemy "Shahed". This was reported by KCMA, UNN reports.
Air raid alert is in effect! Air defense is in effect in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!