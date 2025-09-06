Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at work 6 September 2025

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense forces are working on enemy targets. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Loud in the capital. Our defenders are shooting down enemy targets. Stay in shelters! - Tkachenko reported.

The Air Force previously warned about the movement of enemy drones towards Kyiv.

Gas explosion in a multi-story building in Odesa, woman injured