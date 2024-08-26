Explosions heard in Cherkasy region after UAV warning
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Cherkasy region. The Air Force warned of the movement of attack UAVs in several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and other regions.
Details
Explosions are heard in Cherkasy region, Suspilne correspondents report.
Earlier, the Air Force warnedthat UAVs are moving from Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions.
Air alert continues in a number of regions.