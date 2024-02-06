Explosions are heard in the occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, explosions are likely to be heard in the area of Kozatska Bay. This is reported by "Crimean Wind" in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Explosions and machine gun fire are heard in Sevastopol. Presumably, in the area of Kozatska Bay," the statement said.

Recall

An enemy missilewas destroyed in the sky over Dniprovsky district .