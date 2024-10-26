Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense is working to protect the capital
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv's air defense system is activated due to the threat. Explosions are heard in the city, and earlier there were reports of enemy drones in the region.
Air defense is working in the capital. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, according to UNN .
According to the information, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and the Ukrainian Air Force had previously been informed about enemy UAVs in the region.
