Explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: 40 people already dead, more than 1,000 injured

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 7166 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 29114 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 77392 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 74221 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 55896 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 117515 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 63198 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51031 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50798 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54290 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+5°
0.9m/s
52%
760 mm
Popular news

Trump's First 100 Days - Trade Deals, Sanctions and Disputes: Administration Prepares Report

April 27, 10:30 AM • 5328 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

April 27, 10:41 AM • 12943 views

Discussion of the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine: the Kremlin saw "common positions" in Trump's words

April 27, 11:32 AM • 4898 views

British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war

April 27, 12:44 PM • 5792 views

NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details

April 27, 01:41 PM • 6168 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 117520 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 98416 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 127586 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 177961 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 337164 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 77397 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 37477 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 73346 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 64540 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 68358 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: 40 people already dead, more than 1,000 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

A powerful explosion occurred in the Shahid Rajaee port, resulting in numerous casualties and destruction. The incident happened during Iran's negotiations with the United States.

Explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: 40 people already dead, more than 1,000 injured

The death toll from a powerful explosion in Iran's largest port, Bandar Abbas, has risen to at least 40, with more than 1,200 people injured. This was reported by Reuters with reference to Iranian state media, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that firefighters are still trying to completely extinguish the fire.

The explosion occurred in the Shahid Rajaee port section, Iran's largest container hub, shattering windows for several kilometers around, tearing metal strips from sea containers and seriously damaging the goods inside.

- the message says.

It is also indicated that the incident occurred while Iran was holding the third round of nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman.

Let us remind you

According to official data, an explosion occurred on Saturday in the port of Shahid Rajaee, located near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, through which 85% of Iranian cargo and a fifth of the world's oil production passes.

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased27.04.25, 02:52 • 15241 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Iran
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,435.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,805.98