Explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: 40 people already dead, more than 1,000 injured

The death toll from a powerful explosion in Iran's largest port, Bandar Abbas, has risen to at least 40, with more than 1,200 people injured. This was reported by Reuters with reference to Iranian state media, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that firefighters are still trying to completely extinguish the fire.

The explosion occurred in the Shahid Rajaee port section, Iran's largest container hub, shattering windows for several kilometers around, tearing metal strips from sea containers and seriously damaging the goods inside. - the message says.

It is also indicated that the incident occurred while Iran was holding the third round of nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman.

Let us remind you

According to official data, an explosion occurred on Saturday in the port of Shahid Rajaee, located near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, through which 85% of Iranian cargo and a fifth of the world's oil production passes.

