In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Expert: Russia is creating problems in the arms market to prevent Ukraine from receiving ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 165911 views

Russia is creating problems in the global arms market and influencing countries with Soviet-style weapons to prevent Ukraine from obtaining the necessary ammunition.

Expert: Russia is creating problems in the arms market to prevent Ukraine from receiving ammunition

There is fierce competition in the global arms market, and Russia has a great influence on countries that have Soviet-style ammunition and is doing everything to prevent Ukraine from receiving the shells. This was stated by military expert Oleh Zhdanov in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

At a press conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the cost of artillery shells in the world has increased 5 times due to the full-scale war, but Ukraine is fighting for every single ammunition.

"Those who have this ammunition are looking more towards Russia than towards Europe. Russia is creating problems there to prevent us from getting this ammunition," noted Zhdanov.

In particular, Russia has a great influence on the Balkan countries, which have stocks of Soviet-style ammunition that the Ukrainian army needs. However, according to him, it is unrealistic to negotiate with these countries on the supply of ammunition.

Add

The vast majority of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons before the full-scale invasion were, to varying degrees , Soviet inheritance. Therefore, the weapons themselves, spare parts and ammunition are produced mostly in the former Warsaw Pact countries.  Some of the states that have the ammunition Ukraine needs are hostile, such as Russia and Belarus. Ukraine received all possible assistance from other post-socialist countries that joined the EU (Poland, Czech Republic, etc.). 

However, there remains a group of Balkan states that, despite the European integration processes in some of them and support for Ukraine, are still strongly influenced by the Russian Federation. In these states, friends of Russia are still in power and have a significant impact on the policies of their countries. In practice, this is manifested in the fact that despite their overwhelming support for Ukraine, they refuse to supply us with weapons and ammunition directly. Therefore, Ukraine is forced to purchase ammunition from these countries through a number of intermediaries.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
European Union
Czech Republic
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Poland
