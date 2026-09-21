Exchange rates on September 21: the dollar rises, the euro falls
Kyiv • UNN
The official exchange rate of the dollar rose to UAH 44.6743, while the euro fell to UAH 51.1981. Rates differ at banks and exchange offices.
As of today, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.6743 per dollar, weakening the national currency by 1 kopeck over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.
The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for September 21 at UAH 51.1981 per euro, strengthening the hryvnia by 4 kopecks over the day.
What is the exchange rate at banks and exchange offices
According to data from specialized websites as of Monday morning:
- at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.44 when buying and UAH 45.02 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.06 and UAH 51.80, respectively;
- at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.75 when buying and UAH 44.87 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.75 and UAH 52.00, respectively.
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