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Exchange rates on September 21: the dollar rises, the euro falls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1650 views

The official exchange rate of the dollar rose to UAH 44.6743, while the euro fell to UAH 51.1981. Rates differ at banks and exchange offices.

Exchange rates on September 21: the dollar rises, the euro falls

As of today, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.6743 per dollar, weakening the national currency by 1 kopeck over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for September 21 at UAH 51.1981 per euro, strengthening the hryvnia by 4 kopecks over the day.

What is the exchange rate at banks and exchange offices

According to data from specialized websites as of Monday morning:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.44 when buying and UAH 45.02 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.06 and UAH 51.80, respectively;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.75 when buying and UAH 44.87 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.75 and UAH 52.00, respectively.

      Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion07.09.26, 18:49 • 34388 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine