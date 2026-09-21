Exchange rates on September 21: the dollar rises, the euro falls

The Bogomolets University "in the crosshairs" of law enforcement: a second vice-rector has now been served with a notice of suspicion

Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed

"United Russia" is likely to once again secure a constitutional majority in the State Duma: what this will mean for Putin's party

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW

Ukrainians are preparing for the most difficult wartime winter due to the threat of prolonged outages of electricity, heating, and water – Bloomberg

Why is the blockade of the Black Sea being compared to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, and what threat does this pose to the world?

It has become known how many "Bars" cruise missiles Ukraine produces — the figure is impressive

New systems could turn the Bayraktar TB2 into “hunters” of Russian radars and air defense systems

After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes, there may be no S-300, S-400 or "Pantsir" systems left around Taganrog at all