Exchange rates for July 23: how the euro and dollar rates changed

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.76/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.05 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.76/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.86/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 42.00 in banks;

the euro can be bought for UAH 48.50 and sold for UAH 49.10 in banks;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.61-41.70, and the euro at UAH 48.88-49.10;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.72 - 41.75/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.84-48.86/EUR for the euro, respectively.

