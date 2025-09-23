Exchange rate on September 23: hryvnia continues to devalue
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3811/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.73/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.44/PLN.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.73/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.44/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.97-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.82-11.05;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.23-41.29, the euro at UAH 48.68-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.37-11.45;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.37-41.40/USD and UAH 48.72-48.74/EUR.
Addition
On September 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in 10 days Ukraine will present a concept for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons, including naval drones, which are produced much more than needed.