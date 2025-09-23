Exchange rate on September 23: hryvnia continues to devalue

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
05:00 AM • 5572 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
12:52 AM • 6794 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 14090 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 29289 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 33331 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 36554 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 53419 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 63717 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 59992 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 29327 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.9m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladetSeptember 22, 08:21 PM • 10918 views
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hitSeptember 22, 11:15 PM • 7284 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhoto01:12 AM • 5302 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones01:48 AM • 9776 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideo02:44 AM • 10303 views
Publications
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 5558 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 48477 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 53417 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 63715 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 59988 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Annalena Baerbock
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 48477 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 24209 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 40348 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 91259 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 113380 views
Actual
Fox News
MiG-31
Bild
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Exchange rate on September 23: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3811/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.73/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.44/PLN.

Exchange rate on September 23: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3811/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.73/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.44/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.97-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.82-11.05;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.23-41.29, the euro at UAH 48.68-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.37-11.45;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.37-41.40/USD and UAH 48.72-48.74/EUR.

        Property tax payments increased by almost a quarter: where the most22.09.25, 13:50 • 3612 views

        Addition

        On September 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in 10 days Ukraine will present a concept for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons, including naval drones, which are produced much more than needed.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine