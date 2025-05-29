Exchange rate on May 29: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5903 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.59 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.07 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.09 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.80-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.52-46.85 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.90 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.45 UAH, the euro at 47.09-47.29 UAH, the zloty at 11.01-11.12 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.53-41.57 UAH/USD and 46.96-46.99 UAH/EUR, respectively.

The Trade Representative Named the Main Problem of the Ukrainian Economy