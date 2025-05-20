Exchange rate on May 20: hryvnia devalued
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5760 UAH/USD. The dollar exchange rate in banks is 41.79-41.20 UAH, in exchange offices 41.36-41.45 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5760/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.57/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of UAH 46.85/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 10.97/PLN.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.79-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.10-46.40, the zloty at UAH 11.25-10.60;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.36-41.45, the euro at UAH 46.63-46.90, the zloty at UAH 10.95-11.05;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.49-41.52/USD and UAH 46.68-46.70/EUR, respectively.
