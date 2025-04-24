Exchange rate on April 24: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia today at UAH 41.6707/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.67/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at UAH 47.54/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.07/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.80-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.90-47.20, the zloty at UAH 11.30-10.50;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.62-41.50, the euro at UAH 47.90-47.50, the zloty at UAH 11.06-10.90;

on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.76-41.79/USD and UAH 47.43-47.45/EUR.

