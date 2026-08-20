Exchange rate from the NBU: the dollar continues to become cheaper, while the euro is becoming more expensive

As of Thursday, August 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.70 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was UAH 44.78 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.87. This was reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.7006 (-8 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 51.8679 (+4 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.9888 (-1 kopeck) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 Thursday:

at banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 44.51–45.00, the euro at UAH 51.59–52.26, and the zloty at UAH 11.61–12.12;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.68–44.71 per US dollar and UAH 52.10–52.11 per euro.

We remind you

The government approved a bill that increases fines for financial violations to UAH 1,360. The period for bringing offenders to justice is also extended to one year.

Starting August 14, banks are tightening oversight of new and “dormant” individual entrepreneurs: transfer limits have become stricter