Exchange rate for May 12: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5470 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.54 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 46.75 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.02 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:45:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.76-41.20 UAH, the euro at 47.17-46.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.60 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.42-41.49 UAH, the euro at 47.00-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.08 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.53-41.56 UAH/USD and 46.76-46.78 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Addition

The deficit of foreign trade in goods of Ukraine in January-April this year amounted to 11.5 billion dollars, which is 35.3% more than in the same period last year.