Exchange rate for March 14: hryvnia continues to depreciate
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.5270 UAH/USD. The dollar exchange rate in exchange offices fluctuates within the range of 41.47-41.55 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5270 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.52 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 45.00 UAH/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- the dollar can be bought for 41.80 UAH, and sold for 41.30 UAH in banks, the euro can be bought for 45.50 UAH, and sold for 45.00 UAH in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.47-41.55 UAH, and the euro - at 45.00-45.25 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.50-41.53 UAH/USD and 45.11-45.13 UAH/EUR, respectively.
