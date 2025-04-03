Exchange rates for April 3: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.3162 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.31 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 44.63 UAH/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.67-41.05 UAH, and the euro at 45.00-44.40 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.20-41.30 UAH, and the euro - at 44.85-45.10 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.32-41.35 UAH/USD and 44.75-44.77 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Addition
First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the total volume of exports for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to almost 9.9 billion dollars, and the EU remains Ukraine's largest trading partner.