Ex-prosecutor of SAPO stated about massive "leaks" of case materials and non-transparent competitions by SAPO leadership

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
05:25 PM • 1186 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35052 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 37551 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 39770 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 36274 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 68189 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 68750 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 46448 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43464 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42737 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
80%
751mm
Popular news
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 56375 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 69674 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 40110 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62372 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42481 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35106 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 31764 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 68219 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42765 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62642 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Steve Witkoff
Iryna Vereshchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 69903 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 98251 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 92269 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 105855 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 124753 views
Actual
COVID-19
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ex-prosecutor of SAPO stated about massive "leaks" of case materials and non-transparent competitions by SAPO leadership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Former SAPO prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi stated that the leadership of SAPO and NABU "leaks" information to case defendants, and also practices nepotism. He cited the example of the Odesa Airport case, where the defendants avoided punishment, and spoke about the falsification of competitions.

Ex-prosecutor of SAPO stated about massive "leaks" of case materials and non-transparent competitions by SAPO leadership

The leadership of the SAP, like the NABU, "leaks" information about the course of investigations and future searches to the defendants in criminal cases, and the prosecutor's office itself has a widespread practice of dismissing undesirable individuals, nepotism, resolving political issues for millions, and illegally closing cases. This was reported in an interview with Hromadske by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Thus, one of the most egregious cases, according to Bronyvytskyi, is the story of the illegal seizure of Odesa Airport and the state's loss of billions of hryvnias. As a result, through the SAP leadership, the defendants were released from punishment, although it concerned the appropriation of property worth 2.5 billion UAH.

"After the agreement with the investigation, control over Odesa Airport remained with the defendants in the criminal proceedings. By the way, to create problems for the detective in this case, 3 million dollars were offered. And another 3 million dollars were offered for the same actions against me, the prosecutor," said the former SAP prosecutor, adding that SAP head Klymenko knew about it. In the end, the prosecutor, like the NABU detective, was dismissed.

Bronyvytskyi also stated that, in addition to "deals" with defendants in criminal cases, the leadership of the SAP, as well as the NABU, has a widespread practice of "leaking" information to suspects.

"2022. War. A program for supplying food to frontline territories. It was supposed to be distributed to people (but wasn't - ed.). We were handling this case. The leadership almost daily asked: 'Well, what's up, when are you planning searches?' Detectives arrive for a search, call me and say: 'We just seized phones with correspondence: 'We might have guests,'" says Bronyvytskyi.

According to him, the leadership of the SAP, like the NABU, "leaked" case materials.

"A meeting is held at the head of the SAP. We say that we are ready to report suspicion and seize property. A few days later, two suspects, simultaneously after the meeting with the leadership, but before the suspicions, had already re-registered their property to others," said the former prosecutor.

According to Bronyvytskyi, this is not the first case of the SAP leadership ignoring prosecutors who are not Klymenko's people. Moreover, the former employee hinted that competitions in the SAP are falsified.

"The recruitment of prosecutors raises a big question mark. When Klymenko arrived, four people close to him from among NABU detectives moved to positions as SAP prosecutors. Based on the results of the competition. But by a strange coincidence, three of these four were direct subordinates of Mr. Klymenko when he was at NABU. We are supposedly talking about 'independent competitions,'" said the former prosecutor, adding that the SAP leadership abandoned other, "not their own" prosecutors who went to war.

"Ten SAP prosecutors in February 2022 took up arms. Some were wounded. It would be logical to be interested in these people, to support them. This is not happening. People feel abandoned. Those who are fighting have deep resentment towards the leadership," noted the former prosecutor.

As reported, the leadership of NABU and SAP has repeatedly been involved in scandals with "leaks" of investigation materials to case defendants, due to which cases worth billions of hryvnias were never brought to completion, and suspects managed to avoid responsibility.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine