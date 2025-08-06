Ex-prosecutor of SAPO stated about massive "leaks" of case materials and non-transparent competitions by SAPO leadership

The leadership of the SAP, like the NABU, "leaks" information about the course of investigations and future searches to the defendants in criminal cases, and the prosecutor's office itself has a widespread practice of dismissing undesirable individuals, nepotism, resolving political issues for millions, and illegally closing cases. This was reported in an interview with Hromadske by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Thus, one of the most egregious cases, according to Bronyvytskyi, is the story of the illegal seizure of Odesa Airport and the state's loss of billions of hryvnias. As a result, through the SAP leadership, the defendants were released from punishment, although it concerned the appropriation of property worth 2.5 billion UAH.

"After the agreement with the investigation, control over Odesa Airport remained with the defendants in the criminal proceedings. By the way, to create problems for the detective in this case, 3 million dollars were offered. And another 3 million dollars were offered for the same actions against me, the prosecutor," said the former SAP prosecutor, adding that SAP head Klymenko knew about it. In the end, the prosecutor, like the NABU detective, was dismissed.

Bronyvytskyi also stated that, in addition to "deals" with defendants in criminal cases, the leadership of the SAP, as well as the NABU, has a widespread practice of "leaking" information to suspects.

"2022. War. A program for supplying food to frontline territories. It was supposed to be distributed to people (but wasn't - ed.). We were handling this case. The leadership almost daily asked: 'Well, what's up, when are you planning searches?' Detectives arrive for a search, call me and say: 'We just seized phones with correspondence: 'We might have guests,'" says Bronyvytskyi.

According to him, the leadership of the SAP, like the NABU, "leaked" case materials.

"A meeting is held at the head of the SAP. We say that we are ready to report suspicion and seize property. A few days later, two suspects, simultaneously after the meeting with the leadership, but before the suspicions, had already re-registered their property to others," said the former prosecutor.

According to Bronyvytskyi, this is not the first case of the SAP leadership ignoring prosecutors who are not Klymenko's people. Moreover, the former employee hinted that competitions in the SAP are falsified.

"The recruitment of prosecutors raises a big question mark. When Klymenko arrived, four people close to him from among NABU detectives moved to positions as SAP prosecutors. Based on the results of the competition. But by a strange coincidence, three of these four were direct subordinates of Mr. Klymenko when he was at NABU. We are supposedly talking about 'independent competitions,'" said the former prosecutor, adding that the SAP leadership abandoned other, "not their own" prosecutors who went to war.

"Ten SAP prosecutors in February 2022 took up arms. Some were wounded. It would be logical to be interested in these people, to support them. This is not happening. People feel abandoned. Those who are fighting have deep resentment towards the leadership," noted the former prosecutor.

As reported, the leadership of NABU and SAP has repeatedly been involved in scandals with "leaks" of investigation materials to case defendants, due to which cases worth billions of hryvnias were never brought to completion, and suspects managed to avoid responsibility.