Ex-Odesa law enforcement officer extorted $60,000 from friend under the guise of SBI officer: he is suspected
Kyiv • UNN
The SBI detained a former law enforcement officer who extorted $60,000 from a local resident of Odesa. The suspect posed as a SBI employee, threatened and followed the victim's family.
The State Bureau of Investigation has detained a former law enforcement officer from Odesa who posed as an employee of the State Bureau of Investigation and extorted $60,000 from a local resident. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.
Details
Reportedly, in September, the former law enforcement officer decided to "earn extra money" and began to extort USD 60 thousand from an acquaintance of a resident of Odesa. The reason for the extortion was that the man allegedly owed the money to another acquaintance.
The former law enforcement officer involved an accomplice in the extortion and decided to pose as a SBI employee. For a month, he extorted money from the victim, threatened him, psychologically pressured him and even followed his family
It is also reported that the perpetrators published photos of the victim's family members on social media with provocative captions, and sent the victim photos and videos of themselves and his family being followed. Therefore, the victim decided to give back the money he did not borrow, provided that his family would be left in peace.
On October 11, the former law enforcement officer and his accomplice were detained while receiving a part of the agreed amount of USD 25 thousand.
The former law enforcement officer and his accomplice were served a notice of suspicion of extortion (Part 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The suspects were chosen a measure of restraint - detention for 60 days without bail.
The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.
The investigation is checking the possibility that the defendant was systematically engaged in "extorting" money from other citizens, the SBI added.
It also turned out that the former security officer was already under investigation for bribery and damage to other people's property.
