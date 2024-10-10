17-year-old girl to be tried for blackmail and extortion

A 17-year-old girl will be tried for blackmailing her peers. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

The accused created an account under a fake name and used the information about the victim to threaten her with the publication of compromising materials if she did not pay the money. Within two months, the girl forced her friend to transfer UAH 17,500 to her card, despite the fact that she had no information that could harm the victim.

After the threat of disclosure ceased to be effective, the defendant began to threaten sexual and physical violence. Out of fear for her life, the victim continued to pay the blackmailer.

The pre-trial investigation was completed by investigators of the Romny District Police Department, and the case was submitted to the court for consideration.

In Sumy region, a man raped his partner's minor sister