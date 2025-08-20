$41.360.10
Ex-Aidar fighter, Kharkiv resident, spread Russian propaganda: he has been charged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

A resident of Kharkiv region, a former fighter of the Aidar battalion, has been charged in absentia. He participated in interviews for Russian propagandists, denying Russian aggression and promoting enemy narratives.

Ex-Aidar fighter, Kharkiv resident, spread Russian propaganda: he has been charged

He had experience in the "Aidar" battalion, but agreed to an interview for Russian propagandists. According to the investigation, the defendant promoted the thesis of a "single people" and stated that he was pressured because of the Russian language.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A 48-year-old man has been notified of suspicion of denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

It was established that a resident of the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi agreed to record an interview for Russian propagandists. The man, having military experience in the "Aidar" battalion, denied Russia's armed aggression and retransmitted messages from the aggressor state.

11 years in prison for Crimean collaborator: court заочно sentenced sanctioned "State Council of Crimea" deputy12.08.25, 15:40 • 2585 views

He also promoted the thesis of a "single people". In addition, he claimed that in Ukraine he had allegedly been pressured all his life because of the Russian language, writes the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

The man shifted responsibility for the shelling of Luhansk region since 2014 to the Ukrainian troops.

- it is said in the post.

Currently, the suspect is hiding from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies on the territory of the aggressor state, and the issue of declaring him wanted is being decided. Therefore, the 48-year-old man was notified of suspicion in absentia, under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Kupyansk