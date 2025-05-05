Every fourth hryvnia is from VAT: Ministry of Finance announced the amount of budget revenues for April 2025

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15872 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 74884 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124680 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132031 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159669 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181180 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218913 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111016 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104540 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103565 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30817 views

01:53 PM • 30817 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124680 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132031 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218913 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101138 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53042 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56257 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64383 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31583 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49038 views
Every fourth hryvnia is from VAT: Ministry of Finance announced the amount of budget revenues for April 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

In April 2025, UAH 274.7 billion was received to the state budget, a significant part of which was VAT. Taxes and international aid also provided revenue.

Every fourth hryvnia is from VAT: Ministry of Finance announced the amount of budget revenues for April 2025

In April 2025, UAH 274.7 billion was received in the general fund of the state budget, with VAT accounting for every fourth hryvnia. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Among the payments controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues are provided by:

  • UAH 40.6 billion - value added tax from goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;
    • UAH 29.7 billion - personal income tax and military levy;
      • UAH 27.6 billion - value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine (UAH 40.6 billion collected, UAH 13.0 billion reimbursed);
        • UAH 24.2 billion - excise tax; 
          • UAH 5.6 billion - corporate income tax;
            • UAH 4.0 billion - import and export duties;
              • UAH 3.2 billion - royalty for the use of natural resources.

                Also in April, UAH 63.9 billion was received from the NBU to the general fund of the state budget. Another source of revenue for the general fund of the state budget in April this year was funds received by Ukraine in the form of international assistance, i.e. grants. In April, this amount was UAH 69.2 billion.

                In total, following the results of April 2025, UAH 336.2 billion was received in the general and special funds of the state budget. This includes taxes, fees and other payments.

                According to the State Treasury Service, in January-April 2025, UAH 856.3 billion was received in the general fund of the state budget.

                Among the payments controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues are provided by:

                • 159.5 billion UAH - value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;
                  • 112.7 billion UAH - value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine, of which 168.2 billion were collected, 55.5 billion UAH were reimbursed;
                    • 107.2 billion UAH - personal income tax and military levy;
                      • 105.1 billion UAH - corporate income tax;
                        • 84.2 billion UAH - excise tax;
                          • 16.5 billion UAH - import and export duties;
                            • 11.4 billion UAH - royalty for the use of mineral resources.

                              Ukraine's national debt exceeded UAH 7.1 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance02.05.25, 09:58 • 6971 view

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

