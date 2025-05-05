Every fourth hryvnia is from VAT: Ministry of Finance announced the amount of budget revenues for April 2025

In April 2025, UAH 274.7 billion was received in the general fund of the state budget, with VAT accounting for every fourth hryvnia. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Among the payments controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues are provided by:

UAH 40.6 billion - value added tax from goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

UAH 29.7 billion - personal income tax and military levy;

UAH 27.6 billion - value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine (UAH 40.6 billion collected, UAH 13.0 billion reimbursed);

UAH 24.2 billion - excise tax;

UAH 5.6 billion - corporate income tax;

UAH 4.0 billion - import and export duties;

UAH 3.2 billion - royalty for the use of natural resources.

Also in April, UAH 63.9 billion was received from the NBU to the general fund of the state budget. Another source of revenue for the general fund of the state budget in April this year was funds received by Ukraine in the form of international assistance, i.e. grants. In April, this amount was UAH 69.2 billion.

In total, following the results of April 2025, UAH 336.2 billion was received in the general and special funds of the state budget. This includes taxes, fees and other payments.

According to the State Treasury Service, in January-April 2025, UAH 856.3 billion was received in the general fund of the state budget.

Among the payments controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues are provided by:

159.5 billion UAH - value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

112.7 billion UAH - value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine, of which 168.2 billion were collected, 55.5 billion UAH were reimbursed;

107.2 billion UAH - personal income tax and military levy;

105.1 billion UAH - corporate income tax;

84.2 billion UAH - excise tax;

16.5 billion UAH - import and export duties;

11.4 billion UAH - royalty for the use of mineral resources.

