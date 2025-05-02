Ukraine's national debt exceeded UAH 7.1 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

$41.590.12
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 12134 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 57472 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 129579 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 114888 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 125039 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 125900 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310697 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158953 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172347 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226685 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 21880 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 15270 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 14234 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 31324 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 19058 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 10688 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 112404 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 210342 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310697 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 238195 views
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 21702 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 24741 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 25410 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 30665 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 33671 views
Ukraine's national debt exceeded UAH 7.1 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

As of the beginning of April, Ukraine's national debt increased by UAH 103.48 billion, reaching UAH 7.12 trillion or USD 171.73 billion. In March, the debt increased by USD 2.64 billion.

Ukraine's national debt exceeded UAH 7.1 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine reached UAH 7.12 trillion or $171.73 billion at the beginning of April, an increase of UAH 103.48 billion and $2.64 billion, respectively. This is reported by UNN with reference to the operational data of the Ministry of Finance.

As of March 31, 2025, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 7,123.25 billion, or USD 171.73 billion.

- the Ministry of Finance reported.

During March 2025, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased in hryvnia equivalent by UAH 103.48 billion and in dollar equivalent, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 2.64 billion.

Ukraine's domestic public debt has decreased by 15.5 billion hryvnias this year27.03.25, 13:19 • 20021 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
