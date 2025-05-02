Ukraine's national debt exceeded UAH 7.1 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance

The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine reached UAH 7.12 trillion or $171.73 billion at the beginning of April, an increase of UAH 103.48 billion and $2.64 billion, respectively. This is reported by UNN with reference to the operational data of the Ministry of Finance.

As of March 31, 2025, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 7,123.25 billion, or USD 171.73 billion. - the Ministry of Finance reported.

During March 2025, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased in hryvnia equivalent by UAH 103.48 billion and in dollar equivalent, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 2.64 billion.

Ukraine's domestic public debt has decreased by 15.5 billion hryvnias this year