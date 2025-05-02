Ukraine's national debt exceeded UAH 7.1 trillion: details from the Ministry of Finance
Kyiv • UNN
As of the beginning of April, Ukraine's national debt increased by UAH 103.48 billion, reaching UAH 7.12 trillion or USD 171.73 billion. In March, the debt increased by USD 2.64 billion.
The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine reached UAH 7.12 trillion or $171.73 billion at the beginning of April, an increase of UAH 103.48 billion and $2.64 billion, respectively. This is reported by UNN with reference to the operational data of the Ministry of Finance.
As of March 31, 2025, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 7,123.25 billion, or USD 171.73 billion.
During March 2025, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased in hryvnia equivalent by UAH 103.48 billion and in dollar equivalent, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 2.64 billion.
