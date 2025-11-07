Every fifth Russian citizen is convinced that the Sun revolves around the Earth, and not vice versa. This became possible due to a sharp drop in scientific literacy and an increase in belief in pseudoscience, reports UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian foreign intelligence, despite the fact that two-thirds of respondents declare an "interest in science," the real state of affairs indicates otherwise. Thus, 62% of surveyed Russians never or almost never look for news about scientific achievements, 43% do not discuss them even in everyday life, and only 12% can name at least one contemporary Russian scientist of world level.

The greatest decline in knowledge is observed when it comes to disciplines such as chemistry, materials science, mathematics, and engineering technologies. At the same time, older generations are more interested in scientific news, while young people are more likely to believe in the paranormal.

20% of surveyed Russians are convinced that the Sun revolves around the Earth, while in 2022, this figure was 14%. 16% believe that people lived at the same time as dinosaurs - among young people aged 18-24, this figure reaches 18%.

36% are still convinced that antibiotics work against viruses. In the 18-24 age group, 44% held this belief. At the same time, 39% believe in sorcerers, and 34% believe in the ability of psychics to predict the future.

Russia is experiencing a significant shortage of doctors and teachers, but instead of developing qualified personnel, the authorities are relying on cheap labor.