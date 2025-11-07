ukenru
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 10832 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 15177 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 14497 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4774 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 7994 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 36301 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 8118 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 3900 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4892 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 33607 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 34286 views
Every fifth Russian believes the Sun revolves around the Earth - SVR

This indicates a sharp decline in scientific literacy and a rise in belief in pseudoscience, noted the Ukrainian foreign intelligence.

Every fifth Russian believes the Sun revolves around the Earth - SVR

Every fifth Russian citizen is convinced that the Sun revolves around the Earth, and not vice versa. This became possible due to a sharp drop in scientific literacy and an increase in belief in pseudoscience, reports UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian foreign intelligence, despite the fact that two-thirds of respondents declare an "interest in science," the real state of affairs indicates otherwise. Thus, 62% of surveyed Russians never or almost never look for news about scientific achievements, 43% do not discuss them even in everyday life, and only 12% can name at least one contemporary Russian scientist of world level.

The greatest decline in knowledge is observed when it comes to disciplines such as chemistry, materials science, mathematics, and engineering technologies. At the same time, older generations are more interested in scientific news, while young people are more likely to believe in the paranormal.

20% of surveyed Russians are convinced that the Sun revolves around the Earth, while in 2022, this figure was 14%. 16% believe that people lived at the same time as dinosaurs - among young people aged 18-24, this figure reaches 18%.

36% are still convinced that antibiotics work against viruses. In the 18-24 age group, 44% held this belief. At the same time, 39% believe in sorcerers, and 34% believe in the ability of psychics to predict the future.

Russia is experiencing a significant shortage of doctors and teachers, but instead of developing qualified personnel, the authorities are relying on cheap labor.

