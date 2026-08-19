Evacuation of two seriously wounded soldiers from an area under Russian strikes — assault company commander Polskyi awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the assault company of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment "Code 9.2," Vladyslav Polskyi, who evacuated two seriously wounded soldiers from the affected area. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Junior Lieutenant Vladyslav Polskyi for his swift and courageous response in a combat situation and for saving the lives of our soldiers - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, on the 15th, an unquestionably heroic event took place: Vladyslav rescued two men from an area affected by Russian drones in a pickup truck.

Our soldiers were carrying out a combat mission and were wounded. An evacuation using a ground robotic system was under way. The Russians struck that ground robotic system. And, in order not to lose the men's lives and not to waste time, Vladyslav decided to act and picked up the men in a pickup truck. An outstanding story. Great courage. And an example of a commander's deed worthy of emulation. We must take care of our people - Zelenskyy added.

Supplement

By Decree No. 738/2026, Zelenskyy, "for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and selfless service to the Ukrainian people," awarded Junior Lieutenant Vladyslav Polskyi the title of Hero of Ukraine, along with the Order of the "Golden Star."

On August 15, two assault troops from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment "Code 9.2" successfully completed their mission and captured enemy positions. But on the way back, the men were attacked by enemy "Molniya" drones—both sustained serious wounds and were unable to move independently. A ground robotic platform was sent to evacuate them. However, an enemy drone also struck it. The wounded soldiers were left completely defenseless in open terrain, exposed to enemy aerial reconnaissance. The next strike could have been their last.

While the command and observation post was frantically searching for a solution to extract the men from the targeted fire, aerial reconnaissance spotted a civilian pickup truck on the road, speeding at a mad pace straight into the affected area. It turned out that the assault company commander, Vladyslav Polskyi, jumped behind the wheel and rushed to help his men without even putting on a bulletproof vest. Risking his life with every passing second, Vladyslav drove up to the damaged robot, single-handedly transferred the seriously wounded soldiers into the pickup's bed, and drove them to cover at high speed. He saved their lives - the Joint Forces Group reported.

To remind you

On the occasion of Constitution Day of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored with state awards military personnel, rescuers, law enforcement officers, clergy, and other Ukrainians who made a significant contribution to the defense and development of the state.