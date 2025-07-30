Evacuation from Pokrovsk: "White Angel" police shot down enemy drone

$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 14809 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 14809 views
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 20511 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 46021 views
12:06 PM • 46021 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 58295 views
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 58295 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 50358 views
July 30, 09:50 AM • 50358 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 59106 views
July 30, 09:57 AM • 59106 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 105784 views
July 30, 09:53 AM • 105784 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 49156 views
July 30, 06:09 AM • 49156 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 67005 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65061 views
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65061 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 160579 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 107908 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 94078 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 63402 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 30261 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 14816 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 30330 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 63511 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 108014 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 105809 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 25413 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 107933 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 181669 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 230766 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 163897 views
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Evacuation from Pokrovsk: "White Angel" police shot down enemy drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

During the evacuation from Pokrovsk, an enemy drone attempted to attack the "White Angel" crew. Police officers shot it down with a special rifle.

Evacuation from Pokrovsk: "White Angel" police shot down enemy drone

During the evacuation from Pokrovsk, an enemy drone attempted to attack the "White Angel" crew. Police officers managed to shoot it down in time with a special rifle, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Despite mortal danger, the police, together with volunteers, made several trips to Pokrovsk.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, evacuation requests are constantly coming in. Up to 8 people can be evacuated per trip. People hastily take only the essentials and pets and try to leave the shelling zone as quickly as possible.

The "White Angel" crew came under enemy drone attacks during evacuation from Pokrovsk and Rodynske28.07.25, 17:21 • 3824 views

"Recently, a drone hit – I went blind in one eye, my leg was cut," says a local resident.

As law enforcement officers reported, during the evacuation, an enemy drone tried to attack the crew. Police officers managed to shoot it down in time with a special rifle.

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk