Evacuation from Pokrovsk: "White Angel" police shot down enemy drone

During the evacuation from Pokrovsk, an enemy drone attempted to attack the "White Angel" crew. Police officers managed to shoot it down in time with a special rifle, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Despite mortal danger, the police, together with volunteers, made several trips to Pokrovsk.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, evacuation requests are constantly coming in. Up to 8 people can be evacuated per trip. People hastily take only the essentials and pets and try to leave the shelling zone as quickly as possible.

The "White Angel" crew came under enemy drone attacks during evacuation from Pokrovsk and Rodynske

"Recently, a drone hit – I went blind in one eye, my leg was cut," says a local resident.

As law enforcement officers reported, during the evacuation, an enemy drone tried to attack the crew. Police officers managed to shoot it down in time with a special rifle.