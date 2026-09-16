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Europe's oldest man has died in Italy at the age of 112

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

Vitantonio Lovallo, a 112-year-old war veteran and farmer, has died in Italy. Portuguese man Joaquim Varela has become Europe's new oldest man.

Europe's oldest man has died in Italy at the age of 112

Italian Vitantonio Lovallo died the day before in his hometown of Avigliano in southern Italy. He was born in March 1914 and was considered the oldest man in Europe, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Lovallo worked as a farmer for many years, tended sheep and cultivated his own vineyard. Even after turning 100, the Italian continued working in the vineyard.

During World War II, Lovallo served at the front, and from 1943 to 1945 he was held captive by the Germans. He was married and had four children. His wife died several years ago.

Following Lovallo's death, the oldest man in Europe became 111-year-old Portuguese national Joaquim Varela. At the same time, he ranks only 32nd in the ranking of Europe's oldest residents, behind 31 women. According to this list, the oldest person in Europe and the world is considered to be Britain's Ethel Caterham, who is 117 years old.

A 119-year-old man from Costa Rica could become the oldest person in the world10.09.26, 03:54 • 13201 view

Antonina Tumanova

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