European Parliament recognizes “Russian World” as criminal and calls to counter disinformation

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87635 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100367 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108297 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111160 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103781 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135486 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103783 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113440 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119737 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64347 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114435 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35431 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32310 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87595 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131772 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135480 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167228 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156967 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27640 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32310 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114435 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119737 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140316 views
European Parliament recognizes “Russian World” as criminal and calls to counter disinformation

European Parliament recognizes “Russian World” as criminal and calls to counter disinformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25601 views

The European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Russian historical falsifications and disinformation to justify the war. 480 deputies supported the document on countering Russian propaganda and protecting the media space.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution “Russia's disinformation and historical falsification to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine”, condemning the Russian regime for using historical falsifications to justify its illegal war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the European Parliament ,, and UNN.

The document received the support of 480 MEPs. In the resolution, MEPs reject the Kremlin's attempts to distort historical facts to destroy Ukraine's national identity and condemn impunity for the crimes of the Soviet regime. They emphasize that the use of history to revive imperialist ideas is part of Moscow's criminal policy.

The European Parliament called on the EU to more actively counter Russian disinformation, develop media literacy, support quality journalism, and strengthen sanctions against Russian media that spread propaganda. MEPs also called for assistance to independent Russian media working in exile.

Particular attention was paid to the weakening of moderation rules in Meta and X social networks, which poses a threat to the spread of Kremlin propaganda. The European Parliament demands that the European Commission and member states strictly implement the provisions of the Digital Services Act.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, MP and chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, called the decision an important signal that exposes the criminal nature of the “Russian world.

This is an important step to show what the Kremlin and the Russian regime really are today. We are strengthening our positions in the international arena, putting pressure on the enemy on all available platforms. The operation to make Russia small again continues. Thanks to everyone who is involved in returning Russia to its true borders

- said the MP.

Previously

The European Parliament has recognized that Russia systematically uses disinformation, conducts cyberattacks, manipulates public opinion, and interferes in politics, including elections, in the EU, the US, and other countries. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

