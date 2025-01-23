The European Parliament adopted a resolution “Russia's disinformation and historical falsification to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine”, condemning the Russian regime for using historical falsifications to justify its illegal war against Ukraine.

The document received the support of 480 MEPs. In the resolution, MEPs reject the Kremlin's attempts to distort historical facts to destroy Ukraine's national identity and condemn impunity for the crimes of the Soviet regime. They emphasize that the use of history to revive imperialist ideas is part of Moscow's criminal policy.

The European Parliament called on the EU to more actively counter Russian disinformation, develop media literacy, support quality journalism, and strengthen sanctions against Russian media that spread propaganda. MEPs also called for assistance to independent Russian media working in exile.

Particular attention was paid to the weakening of moderation rules in Meta and X social networks, which poses a threat to the spread of Kremlin propaganda. The European Parliament demands that the European Commission and member states strictly implement the provisions of the Digital Services Act.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, MP and chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, called the decision an important signal that exposes the criminal nature of the “Russian world.

This is an important step to show what the Kremlin and the Russian regime really are today. We are strengthening our positions in the international arena, putting pressure on the enemy on all available platforms. The operation to make Russia small again continues. Thanks to everyone who is involved in returning Russia to its true borders - said the MP.

The European Parliament has recognized that Russia systematically uses disinformation, conducts cyberattacks, manipulates public opinion, and interferes in politics, including elections, in the EU, the US, and other countries.