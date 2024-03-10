European NATO countries move Patriot to Lithuania, closer to russia's borders

European NATO allies are involved in strengthening Lithuania's air defense systems. According to UNN, Newsweek reports this with reference to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

According to Arvydas Anušauskas, NATO countries agreed to create a rotational system under which the Alliance will deploy air defense systems in the Baltic states for a certain period of time during the NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer.

Anusauskas did not say which Western countries are participating in the first round of air defense deployments in Lithuania, but said the equipment includes Patriot air defense systems. A defense ministry official said that the Patriots are being provided by a European ally, not the United States.

It is expected that this principle will not be a one-time thing for a few months, but will cover all our calendar months and will significantly strengthen our air defense capabilities - Anusauskas said.

NATO countries are rotating air defense modelsdeployed in Lithuania in response to calls from the Baltic states to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities in the region.

Several European countries have expressed concern that russia's war against Ukraine could ultimately lead to a larger conflict between moscow and NATO. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia were among the most vocal NATO members calling on the Western bloc to prepare for another russian offensive in the region. Estonia's foreign intelligence service, for example, has stated that russia is preparing for war against NATO countries within the next 10 years.

