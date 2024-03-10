European NATO countries move Patriot to Lithuania, closer to russia's borders

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12087 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 34367 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32178 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 187841 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173238 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170875 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217786 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248482 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154275 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371450 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153968 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 52553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 70560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32160 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24124 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 34367 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 187841 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 154264 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173238 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162846 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17195 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18033 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 24306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 32347 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

European NATO countries move Patriot to Lithuania, closer to russia's borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37971 views

NATO nations are rotating air defense systems, including Patriot systems, to Lithuania to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities in the Baltic region in response to concerns about russian aggression.

European NATO countries move Patriot to Lithuania, closer to russia's borders

European NATO allies are involved in strengthening Lithuania's air defense systems. According to UNN, Newsweek reports this with reference to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

Details

According to Arvydas Anušauskas, NATO countries agreed to create a rotational system under which the Alliance will deploy air defense systems in the Baltic states for a certain period of time during the NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer.

Anusauskas did not say which Western countries are participating in the first round of air defense deployments in Lithuania, but said the equipment includes Patriot air defense systems. A defense ministry official said that the Patriots are being provided by a European ally, not the United States.

It is expected that this principle will not be a one-time thing for a few months, but will cover all our calendar months and will significantly strengthen our air defense capabilities

- Anusauskas said.

Recall

NATO countries are rotating air defense modelsdeployed in Lithuania in response to calls from the Baltic states to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities in the region.

Several European countries have expressed concern that russia's war against Ukraine could ultimately lead to a larger conflict between moscow and NATO. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia were among the most vocal NATO members calling on the Western bloc to prepare for another russian offensive in the region. Estonia's foreign intelligence service, for example, has stated that russia is preparing for war against NATO countries within the next 10 years.

Zelenskyy: We are gradually strengthening air defense, but slower than we would like06.03.24, 18:48 • 39428 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Latvia
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Vilnius
Arvydas Anusauskas
Lithuania
Europe
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11