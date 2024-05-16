Eurobank warns of risks to financial stability due to geopolitics and global elections

The European Central Bank warns that geopolitical tensions and a busy election program around the world threaten financial stability. UNN writes about this with reference to The Guardian.

Geopolitical tensions and a large number of elections around the world pose risks to financial stability, the European Central Bank warns.

In its latest Financial Stability Review, the ECB noted that financial markets are vulnerable to sudden changes in sentiment. While the risks of a deep recession have declined, geopolitical risks are on the rise.

Luis de Guindos, Vice President of the ECB, explains that geopolitical tensions are a "significant source of risk" for both the eurozone and global financial stability.

Political uncertainty remains high across the globe in a year with so many important elections. In such an environment, the likelihood of unfavorable economic and financial surprises increases, and the outlook for risks to financial stability in the euro area remains unstable - De Guindos said.

In 2024, more than 40% of the world's population will go to the polls. In particular, in Europe, the United States, India, and (probably) the United Kingdom.

