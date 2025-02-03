EU warns U.S. of 'tough retaliation' if Trump imposes tariffs - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump said that the United States would impose tariffs on goods from the EU. In response, the European Union said it would take "tough measures" if this happens. This is reported by Bloomberg, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the European Commission and EU member states will discuss this possibility on Tuesday at a meeting of trade ministers in Warsaw.

The Commission representative said that at this stage the European Union was not aware of the introduction of additional duties on EU products, emphasizing that trade and investment relations with the United States are the largest in the world. He noted that the use of duties was "harmful to all parties," and the EU regrets Trump's decision to impose them on Canada, Mexico, and China.

The EU will react harshly to a favorite trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes duties on EU goods. There is a lot at stake, - said a representative of the European Commission.

It should be noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it is important not to divide the world with new trade barriers, as everyone benefits from globalization. At the same time, responding to Trump's words, the German Chancellor said that the European Union has "room for action" as a major economic power.

We will try to continue economic relations with the prospect of cooperation and collaboration, - Scholz emphasized.

Recall

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.