EU to approve tariffs on electric cars from China on Wednesday
The European Commission has approved additional duties of up to 35.3% on imports of electric vehicles from China. The decision will come into force on October 31, but the EU is ready to seek a compromise with Beijing.
The European Commission has adopted the necessary regulations, which will come into effect this Thursday.
The European Commission has decided to impose additional duties of up to 35.3% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles. The decision was made after it was found that Beijing's subsidies to its automotive industry are harming European manufacturers. This is stated in the implementing regulations published today in the EU.
The decision is expected to be published tomorrow in the Official Journal of the EU, and the duties will come into force on October 31.
At the same time, Brussels reserves the right to find a compromise with Beijing in the coming weeks.
